FPJ-Ed: Oath ceremony of nursing students

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Global Prashanti Nursing College organised an oath taking ceremony for the first year students on Saturday. A nurse serves the patients with utter patience and takes care of them. Florence Nightingale laid the foundation of nursing in the country and presently it has become a source of livelihood for many.

Professor Meha Rawat said so in his presidential address. Students were administered oath that they would discharge their duties with complete honesty and integrity and would take care of patients without any discrimination.

Saharsh Hospital director Dr Harsh Mangal and pathologist Dr Ajay Jain were the chief guests. College director Dr Ajay Khare, Prashanti group vice-chairman Avinash Gupta and Sheetal Gupta were present. Shiny Richards conducted the event and Nidhi Avana proposed the vote of thanks.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 01:43 AM IST