Ujjian: CM to view city’s Master Plan during his Feb 5 visit

Ujjain: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is slated to visit the city on February 5. He will stay here for about four hours. The district administration and Ujjain Municipal Corporation will give a presentation on Ujjain Master Plan Yojana-2021-26 to the Chief Minister. The development plan related to Mahakal area will be a part of it.

On Saturday, collector Asheesh Singh reviewed the preparations of various departments in this regard and directed them to make necessary corrections while observing the presentation. Collector provided inputs on components of Mahakal area development scheme given by the Chief Minister in the recent past. He has asked the officials to approach DRM Ratlam for building a new railway underpass.

He directed the officials to take up land acquisition by survey for road widening from Triveni to Chardham, from Chardham to Narsingh Ghat, Harsiddhi to Ranoji Chhatri, Mahakal police station to Chhota Rudra Sagar, Chhota Rudra Sagar to Ganesh and Topkhana to Mahakal intersection.

Collector directed that land acquisition should be done within the minimum time fixed for acquisition. He asked officials to make necessary preparations for widening of road survey from Begum Bagh to Urdu School and road with Saraswati Shishu Mandir.

It was informed in the meeting that the police quarters located in the Mahakal police station area will be shifted to Kanipura area and Thana Bhawan will shift to Begum Bagh area. Collector has also asked the officials to prepare proposals for receiving donations for the newly constructed sermon hall and the Annakshetra.

Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, ADM Narendra Suryavanshi, Smart City CEO Jitendra Singh Chauhan, UDA CEO Sujansinh Rawat, SDM Sanjeev Sahu were present.