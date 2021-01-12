Ujjain: CM okays work under Mahakal Vikas Yojana

Ujjain: CM Shivarj Singh Chouhan on his day-long visit to the city on Tuesday minutely observed the presentation of Mahakal Development Projects and gave green signal to construction work under to be executed under phase 1 and 2.

Take care of displaced people

Addressing the officials Chief Minister told that developmental projects are necessary but it should be ensured that displaced people continue to earn their livelihood uninterruptedly. He also instructed to name the project as per the tradition and legacy of the city.

‘Rethink over spot for sermon hall, dharmshala’s’

Chief ministered while watching the presentation of developmental projects adjoining Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, instructed the officials to rethink over the location of sermon all and ‘dharmashala’. As the construction of new sermon hall and dharmashala grow, the old construction should be demolished phase wise, the CM advised.

Views construction work at Rudrasagar

Chief minister Chouhan went to the roof of Triveni Museum to take stock of ongoing construction work in Rudrasagar area he told that in his next visit to the city he would assess the construction work more closely.

Collector’s elaborate presentation

Collector Asheesh Singh at Triveni Museum gave a presentation about the development activities at adjoining areas of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. After watching the 8-minute long video presentation CM said that the completion of developmental projects the area of the temple will increase by 8 to 10 times. The collector during his presentation threw light on constructions of 1st phase. He said that Mahakal Plaza, Mahakal Corridor, Midway zone, Mahakal Theme Park , Ghat and Deck area, Nutan School Complex, Ganesh School Complex, Parking, Sermon hall and public mess will be constructed.

The 2 nd phase will comprise of renovation of Rudrasagar, Maharajwada building, lake front, beautification of Ramghat, set up of tourism information centre, widening of Harifatak over bridge, railway underpass, foot over bridge on Rudra Sagar, Mahakal Dwar and construction of approach road to Rudra Sagar and Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. A 200 meter long bridge will take shape under Mahakal Corridor project. 180 lord Shiva’s stone carved idols in different postures also will be installed. An open air theatre will also be built under 2 nd phase of construction.

Midway zone to facilitate devotees

Under midway zone the devotees would find religious shops, food court, lake view restaurant, and facility centers. Under Mahakal Theme park tourists will find mural wall paintings related to Shiv Puran, shopping complex and sitting areas while parking area will be developed near Triveni Museum.

During the presentation higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav, Farmer welfare and agriculture development minister Kamal Patel, School education and general administration minister Indersingh Parmar, Hardepsing Dang, Member of Prliament Anil Firojia, Mahendra Sisodiya, MLA Paras Jain, Bahadursingh Chouhan, Simhastha Fair Authority president Makhan Singh, divisional commissioner Anandkumar Sharma IG Rakesh Gupta, SP Satyendrakumar Shukl and other officials were present.