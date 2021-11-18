FPJ-Ed: Notification released before pandemic, still no sign of Railway Group D exam

Covid-19 brought untold problems to candidates taking various competitive exams in India but the plight of the Railway Group D exam candidates is sadly unique because they have been waiting for their exams for almost two years now.

On November 18, it’s exactly 1000 days that the notification of Railway Group D exam was released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) but there is no sign of the exams

Rahul Pal, Railway Group D exam candidate told FPJ, "I am frustrated with this delay. It's been 1000 days we are waiting for the exam dates to be announced. I have tried taking other government exams but have not made much headway. I had properly prepared for Railway Group D exam."

Nikhil Gupta who mentors Railway group D candidates said, "This delay is jeopardizing the future of those interested in those jobs. When they released the notification, they should have released the dates too. Some 1.5 crore students are to appear for this exam and now all of them are clueless and stuck. The exam process also takes alot of time. It's high time now."

To raise concern over this issue, the candidates appearing for this exam and their mentors have started a campaign on Twitter under the hashtags #1000_days and #railway_groupd_examdate.

A Twitter handle under the username Chandan95107843 tweeted, “#railway_groupd_examdate @AshwinVaishnaw

@narendramodi This is not fair. We are demanding conduct rrb group d exam. We are facing a lot of problem, your gov don’t feel unemployed youth.”

The official notification for Railways Group D was released on February 23, 2019. Nearly three years have passed and students still do not have exam dates.

