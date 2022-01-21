FPJ-Ed: Nobel Laureate David Julius says India has lot of scientific potentials

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nobel Laureate in physiology or medicine Prof David Julius has said that India has a lot of scientific potential as can be witnessed from its recent and past achievements.

Julius shared this view with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore faculty Prof Mirza S Baig who met the former during his visit to University of California at San Francisco (UCSF), USA.

Baig had a discussion with Julius on the current science, research, and development.

“I talked about our achievements and invited him to visit India and IIT Indore,” Baig said.

“Julius talked about his research and scientific journey until getting the Nobel Prize in medicine recently. In his view, the best success mantra is to ‘keep doing, and one day the success will seek you’,” he added.

"It was a wonderful personal meeting with Prof. David Julius, who showed great interest in my current research work and future collaboration. It was so inspirational to meet him as I found him to be a very polite, gentle, and down-to-earth person despite being the top-notch researcher in the world," said Baig.

Baig also presented a replica of the "Taj Mahal" to Julius.

"This (replica) graces my office desk so beautifully, and I will surely see the Taj Mahal before I die," Baig quoted the Nobel Laureate as saying.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 03:18 PM IST