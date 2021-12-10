FPJ-Ed: NMIMS partners with UK based IRM and its Indian Affiliate

Institute of Risk Management (IRM), headquartered in the UK, along with its India Affiliate, has partnered with NMIMS (Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies), to offer a Professional Programme in Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) through NMIMS’ Centre of International Studies (NMIMS CIS).

The programme provides a structured pathway towards becoming a dynamic, globally-focused, risk-intelligent business leader, entrepreneur, or manager. It will cover live, virtual study sessions, delivered by NMIMS, and integrated with IRM’s global ERM examinations from Level 1 to Level 3. The interactive online lectures, exercises, mock tests, and case studies qualify for academic credits and certification from NMIMS, with globally-recognised professional designations from IRM, the world leader for ERM qualifications across 140+ countries.

Entry into the ERM Programme is not restricted to NMIMS students; the programme is open to students studying at any other college, working professionals as well as entrepreneurs and business owners. Aspirants from across India can enroll virtually in separate batches, starting with Level 1 all the way up to Level 3, which is at par with an International Master’s degree. Achieving success in ERM, after passing IRM’s rigorous qualifications through this programme, signifies expertise and proficiency in the essential knowledge and skills needed to manage enterprise-wide risks across sectors and economies, including cybersecurity, supply chain, climate change, reputation, and more.

