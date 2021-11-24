FPJ-Ed: NMIMS Hyderabad signs MOU with Virtusa

SVKM’s NMIMS Hyderabad has signed an MOU with Virtusa – a member of the elite top ten analytics company in India which operates in business analytics where both the organizations will work together in knowledge creation and dissemination in the following domains

AI Machine Learning

Analytics, Insights, Data

Content and Customer Experience

Digital Process Automation

Enterprise Applications

Innovation Hub

Business Consulting

IT Strategy

IT Infrastructure

Organisation Change Management

Healthcare Analytics

Marketing Analytics

HR Analytics

The MOU covers knowledge creation, advocacy, and delivery of programs that are relevant to industry, more specifically on analytics and allied areas. Virtusa will develop the curriculum for MBA Business Analytics for full-time and executive programs.

With this tie-up, students of NMIMS Hyderabad will work in analytics and become industry-ready when they complete their graduation. Students will get an opportunity to get hands-on experience in real-time projects and get a practical orientation to new-age analytics across various domains.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 08:07 PM IST