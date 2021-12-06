FPJ-Ed: NIOS-On-Demand Examination registrations started today, December 6

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will be conducting On-Demand Examination (ODE) from January 4, 2022. An official notice dated November 30 states that Class 10 and 12 registrations will begin today i.e., December 6. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website, nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in Depending on the availability of the seat in the exam center, candidates are allowed to choose the date of the exam. The exam will be held in an offline mode. Know how to register:

1) Go to the official website nios.ac.in /sdmis.nios.ac.in

2) Click on the class 10, 12 registration link.

3) Enter your credentials, including phone number and email id.

4) Login using OTP sent on a mobile phone.

5) NIOS registration form will appear.

6) Enter the details and upload the required documents.

7)Select subjects, preferred dates of the exam.

8) Pay the registration fee.

9)Submit the form. NIOS-ODE,2022 for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses will be conducted at NIOS headquarters Noida for four days a week (Tuesday- Friday).

Examinations at identified Kendriya Vidyalayas will be conducted on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from January 4, 2022. The complete date sheet will be available soon.NIOS is an autonomous organisation in pursuance of the National Policy on Education 1986 by the Ministry of Education. NIOS has been working on the concept of On-Demand Examination since 2003. The basic concept of NIOS-ODE is that the NIOS student can walk into the examination center when he/she feels ready for the examination.

