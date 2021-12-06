FPJ-Ed: West Bengal NEET UG counselling dates expected soon on wbmcc.nic.in

The counselling process for WB NEET UG 2021 is expected to begin soon. at the official website- wbmcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) also are yet to declare the dates for counselling.

Candidates can register for the counselling process by following these steps

Visit the official website - wbmcc.nic.in. Click on the designated registration link Once you select the course key in your credentials Fill the application form Pay the counselling fee

The single-shift pen-paper NEET-UG 2021 is a qualifying entrance exam for admission to bachelor courses in medicine and surgery (MBBS), dental surgery (BDS), ayurveda, unani and homeopathic among others in premier medical colleges like AIIMS and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry.

The qualifying marks range this year has dropped from 2020. While the qualifying marks range or cutoff for general and EWS category had been set at 720-138 as against 720-147 in 2020, the cutoff for OBC, SC and ST came down to 137-108 from 146-113 in 2020.

Similarly, the qualifying marks range for general/ EWS PwD candidates is 137-122 as against 146-129 in 2020. This year's qualifying marks ranges for OBC PwD SC PwD and ST PwD candidates is 121-108.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 11:19 AM IST