FPJ-Ed: JBIMS invites applications for MMS part-time degree programme

Mumbai: Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies issues Admission notice for three year Part-Time MMS Degree programme in (MMM, MM, MFM, MHRDM) is Master Degree Programme affiliated to the University of Mumbai.

Students who will register for admission must submit the applications before December 31.

An Online mock test will be conducted on January 4, 2022, followed by Common Entrance Test (online) on January 6, 2022, and Group Discussion on January 8, 2022.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 09:49 PM IST