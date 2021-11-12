FPJ-Edu: JBIMS to plan new infrastructure at Kalina Campus, says Director

Mumbai: The Director of Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management, Dr. Srinivasan Iyengar is planning for a new and better campus at Kalina. In an exclusive interaction with FPJ, he said, “Discussions for new infrastructure are ongoing at Kalina Campus.”

“We’re planning to start a Family Run Entrepreneurship Program. Along with it, a one-year executive MBA program is also under the pipeline. The institute is focusing on the areas like MDP (Management Development Program, Faculty Development Program, Training and Development, Research and consulting,” the Director added.

JBIMS is one of the topmost Management institutes of India and having interacted with students aspiring to be a part of Management schools, FPJ learned that many of them prefer JBIMS over a few IIMs (Indian Institute of Management).

When asked about how JBIMS manages to maintain its rank competing with IIMs, the director said, “We provide ‘Value’ education in our institute. We provide quality placements with the minimum package of 12 lakhs and the maximum goes up to 35 lakhs. Our fee is comparatively affordable. We revise our course curriculum every two years, as per the industry expectations.”

“We have a strong alumni network, more than 8,000 alumni across the world. Most of JBIMS faculty are JBIMS alumni and are industry practitioners,” he further added.

The location of JBIMS is a definite advantage as it is situated in the Financial Capital of India, Mumbai, and that too in South Mumbai where big commercial institutes are located. Given the proposal of better campus infrastructure, it adds up to the boons of JBIMS.

