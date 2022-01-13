FPJ-Ed: NEET-UG counselling to begin from January 19, says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya; check full schedule here

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday informed that the NEET-UG counselling to begin from January 19.

The final counselling is as follows:

Schedule as follows: pic.twitter.com/zllKWmXInm — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 07:55 PM IST