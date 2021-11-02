FPJ-Ed: NEET-UG 2021 topper with AIR 4 Aman Tripathi aims to help people who cannot afford medical treatment

Aman Tripathi, who comes from a small village Khurkhand in Uttar Pradesh and studied at Kota, secured All Indian Rank (AIR) 4 in the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) exam 2021. The National Testing Agency declared NEET (National Eligibility Entrance Test) 2021 results on November 1.

Aman appeared for NEET second time this year. Last year his AIR was around 30,000.

“I had faith in me that I can do better and with the support of my family, I decided to re-appear for the exam,” he said at a private gathering.

The teenager aims to help and treat people who cannot afford costly medications. “We have many people in our society who cannot afford costly treatment. As much as I can, I would like to help those people,” says Aman.

The NEET results were declared by National Testing Agency yesterday. Mrinal Kutteri (Hyderabad), Tanmay Gupta (Delhi), and Karthika G Nair (Mumbai) are the first three rank holders who scored 720 marks in the NEET exam.

