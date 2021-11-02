FPJ-Ed: 'Important to deal with your weaknesses,' says NEET-UG female topper of the year Karthika Nair

Karthika Nair became the female NEET- UG topper of the year, with an All India Rank (AIR) 3 after she scored a perfect 720/720 in the medical entrance.

In her interview with FPJ she sounded sprightly and there was a bounce in her voice as she spoke about her feat.

Did you adopt a different strategy while studying for NEET and do you think that worked since you have topped?

Yes, of course. I had a carefully thought strategy which was to target the subjects I was weak in. For me, it was important to do well entirely and that can only happen if one's weaknesses are dealt with. So I consciously decided to lay importance and give extra time to the subjects and areas I was comparatively weak in.

Did you go slow on your social life because of prep?

Yes, but not to a great extent. I cut down on everything a little which helped me to balance out. I reduced screen time too, but I did not work on a strict model to reduce my social life only because I had to study. But yes, if you want to do well, you will have to give some things more importance than others.

Is there a specialisation you are looking at, in your medical studies?

It is too early to decide right now. I will start and then take a call but if you ask me oncology is something I would like to pursue.

What do you do for leisure - read or see television?

I don't see television. I read. I love Agatha Christie. I love mystery books and particularly Agatha Christie.

Your English is particularly good?

Yes, maybe because I read quite a bit.

Do you have siblings? are they also inclined towards the medical field?

Yes, a younger sister. She says she is inclined towards medicine, but let's see when the time comes. She is quite small now.

What now, any vacation in mind? Where would you like to go for a holiday?

I would love to take a vacation. I have never been to Shimla and would like to go there for sure - have heard so much about it and seen the photos of the place, ts is definitely one of my favourite places.

