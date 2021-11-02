Would like to enlist in the army as a doctor, says NEET 2021 topper Mrinal Kutteri

Among the 15,44,275 candidates who took NEET 2021, Mrinal Kutteri from Telangana has scored the first rank (AIR 1) with 720 marks. On the second rank is Tanmay Gupta from Jammu (AIR 2) with 720 marks. Karthika Nair (AIR 3), with 720 marks has scored the third rank. Here are some of the things they shared.

NEET Topper Mrinal Kutteri would like to enlist in the Army as a Doctor. "Until 7th, I wanted to become an engineer. Then somewhere along the line, when I started playing video games, I got interested in the army. I did not think of getting into the army as a soldier, but I thought it would be nice to get into the army as a doctor. That is where it started." He said in a public video.

In another public video, Karthika Nair says, "Sometimes I used to get very disappointed why I make the same mistakes. My parents said it's not like that and that I need to learn from those mistakes and tell myself that I won't make those mistakes in the exam. So my parents have played a very important role here."

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results for NEET 2021 today. Candidates received their scorecards via email. One can view the results and the final answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 10:07 AM IST