Updated on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 12:26 PM IST

FPJ-Ed: NEET SS 2021 admit cards released on nbe.edu.in

Representative Image | Unsplash

The NEET SS 2021 admit cards have been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website - nbe.edu.in.

You can download the NEET SS admit card online by following these steps:

  1. Go to the official website - nbe.edu.in

  2. Click on the designated 'NEET-SS' tab

  3. Login with your user ID and password

  4. Click Submit

  5. Download the admit card

The NEET SS 2021 exam will be held on January 10. The registration had started on September 22 however it was put on hold till October 31, 2021. The registration window reopened on November 1.

