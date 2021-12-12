FPJ-Ed: Mumbai's top international schools in 2021-22, as per EducationWorld rankings

Mumbai international schools are prominently included in the top 10 rankings nationwide in the annual survey for 2021-22 conducted by the leading education website EducationWorld, in association with Delhi-based market research and opinion polls company, C fore.

The schools, in order of rankings, include Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Oberoi International School, Ascend International School, Aditya Birla World Academy, Jamnabai Narsee International School, Ecole Mondiale World School, Utpal Shanghvi Global School, JBCN International School (Parel), Podar International School (Santacruz West), Bombay International School and CP Goenka International School (Oshiwara). In the residential schools category, Cathedral Vidya School (Lonavala) ranks number 6.

A sample respondents database of 11,458 parents, educationists, principals, teachers and senior school students in 28 cities and education hubs across India were interviewed to rate the country’s Top 1,000 schools on 14 parameters of education excellence.

These schools were ranked in three main and six sub-categories – boarding schools (co-ed, girls and boys), international schools (day, day-cum-boarding, fully residential) and private budget schools. Founder-editor of Education World, Dilip Thakore said, “In the year of the Covid pandemic, during which all schools countrywide were under government-imposed lockdown for over 60 weeks, two new parameters –‘online education effectiveness’ and ‘mental and emotional well-being services’ – have been added

