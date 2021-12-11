FPJ-Ed: Class 10 CBSE term 1 exam concludes today, students say new MCQ pattern had drawbacks

Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 exam was concluded today. The exams had started on November 30. Students across the country found the paper moderately easy, but the new MCQ pattern had its drawbacks.

Himanshu Shah a student of Class 10, CBSE said, “Overall, I found all the papers easy. The new MCQ pattern was solvable and easy but I would prefer the older subjective pattern when it comes to Mathematics and Science.”

“This year, the paper had a lot of mistakes like all the four options were same in few questions in the SST paper and a few questions were out of syllabus in the Chemistry section of Science paper,” added Himanshu.

Another Class 10 student, Janvi S. said, “I found the MCQ pattern much easier than the subjective pattern. We had a habit of solving tests in the MCQ pattern since the past year of lockdown, so it was not very difficult to cope up with it. All the papers were easy overall, but English was the toughest of all.”

A CBSE student from Mumbai who wanted to stay anonymous said, “For me, Math and Science were very tough, rest all were easy. English was tricky and confusing. The passages in the English paper were a bit tough to tackle. According to me, the MCQ exam is easy and better than the written exam.”

