FPJ-Ed | Class IX & XI registration: No window for correction, once final data is uploaded, notifies CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) on Wednesday, notified that the process of Registration for classes IX and XI shall start from December 15, 2021. The link for registration will be available on www.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE in an official notice mentions, " This is a significant process that helps CBSE in planning for holding Class X and XII examinations in the subsequent years."

The circular states :

1) The Principal should read the instructions personally and carefully to understand the provision, as the registration contains a lot of data.

2) Schools need to ensure that bye-laws and rules of CBSE are being followed.

3) Only those students will be allowed to appear for class 10, 12 board exams in 2022-23, whose names would be submitted through the online process of registration.

4)All CBSE affiliated schools are required to register themselves before proceeding with online submissions. Schools must use the 'Affiliation Number' as a user ID.

5)The schools are also supposed to update the data on OASIS( Online Affiliated School Information System) before proceeding with registrations of students.

6)New Affiliated schools have to first enter the information on the OASIS portal. They are supposed to contact the concerned Regional Office of the CBSE for obtaining the school code and password.

7)The board is extending several exemptions/concessions to candidates with disabilities as defined in the" The Right of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016"

8) Schools should ensure that the student is not from any unauthorised/unaffiliated schools and is regularly attending classes in the school.

9) No window for correction in the uploaded data will be made available from this year onwards."

10) Class IX and XI exams have to be conducted internally by the schools.

11)Schools are advised to offer only those subjects which have been permitted by the board.

12)Schools can complete the registration process by individual entry or uploading duly filed-in excel files provided by the online registration system.

This registration process helps in eliminating requests in the future of corrections, the same may be corrected prior to the conduct of class X/XII examinations, as mentioned in the circular.

"Students' details are sent to board when they are in class 9 and this automatically gets updated when the same batch goes to class 10th the very next year. If there are any additions or deletions in the admission, admin does it accordingly from the school portal," said Sripriya Gururaj, Supervisor, St Joseph School, Mumbai

The official circular also includes features of the online registration system, data correction, submitting data on OASIS, steps of online registrations, fee details for registrations along with valid and invalid subject combinations.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 05:13 PM IST