India's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,46,66,241 with 9,419 fresh cases; 159 fatalities push death toll to 4,74,111
Education

Updated on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 09:50 AM IST

FPJ-Ed | NEET PG Counselling: Amid FORDA strike, urgent meeting called to discuss course of action

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

An urgent meeting of FORDA (Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association) has been called today with various RDA representatives to discuss the course of action of the ongoing resident doctor’s protest over repeated delay in NEET PG Counselling 2021.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 09:50 AM IST
