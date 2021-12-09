FPJ-Ed | NEET PG Counselling: Amid FORDA strike, urgent meeting called to discuss course of action

An urgent meeting of FORDA (Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association) has been called today with various RDA representatives to discuss the course of action of the ongoing resident doctor’s protest over repeated delay in NEET PG Counselling 2021.

An urgent meeting of FORDA has been called today with various RDA representatives to discuss the course of action of the ongoing Resident Doctor’s protest over "repeated delay in NEET PG Counselling 2021". — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

ALSO READ FPJ-Ed: 1201 students placed at IIT Bombay on sixth day

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 09:50 AM IST