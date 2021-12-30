FPJ-Ed: MPSC to debar aspirants in case of 'vulgar, uncivilized, unparliamentary and obscene' remarks against commission on social media

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has issued a warning for aspirants and informed them that the candidates will be permanently or temporarily debarred in case of vulgar, uncivilized, unparliamentary and obscene remarks by them against the commission on social media.

For the uninitiated, dissatisfied with the working of the commission and recent postponement of the exams, affected candidates took to social media to criticise the commission.

However, the commission noted that while criticizing, future public servants who want to enter government service should do it in a decent manner. "Parliamentary and cultured language is expected to be used," it added.

The notice by MPSC stated that such incidences pointed out to the commission are being taken seriously.

"Candidates will be dealt with as per the provisions of the relevant Act. Also, at the discretion of the Commission, they will be debarred from appearing for the selection exams by MPSC permanently or for a certain period of," It added.

MPSC prelims which was slated to be held on 2nd January have been postponed without a new date.

Candidates who have reached the age limit for the State Service Pre-Examination 2021 were given the opportunity to appear for the examination as per the Government Resolution dated 17th December 2021. For this purpose, the examination scheduled for 2nd January 2022 is being postponed, reads the tweet by MPSC.

महाराष्ट्र लोकसेवा आयोगामार्फत आयोजित भरती प्रक्रियेच्या अनुषंगाने उमेदवार/व्यक्ती यांच्याकडून केल्या जाणाऱ्या असभ्य, असंस्कृत, असंसदीय व अश्लील भाषेतील टीका-टिपणी/ संभाषण इत्यादिसंदर्भात आयोगाकडून करण्यात येणाऱ्या कारवाईबाबतचे प्रसिद्धीपत्रक जारी करण्यात आले आहे. pic.twitter.com/GC2tq4YzfJ — Maharashtra Public Service Commission (@mpsc_office) December 30, 2021

