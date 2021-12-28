FPJ-Ed: Aspirants flood comment section of MPSC on Twitter, as it postpones state services exam

The MPSC prelims which was slated to be held on 2nd January have been postponed without a new date.

Even as the admit cards were released for the exam, the decision of postponing the exam was taken.

As the news broke, several aspirants took to Twitter to mark their protest.

Meanwhile, a press release has been published on the Commission's website regarding giving an opportunity to the aspirants who will be given to submit applications for State Service Pre-Examination 2021.

आयोगाने सर्व बाबींचा अभ्यास करून मगच वेळापत्रक जाहीर करायला हवे होते असे अचानक परीक्षा पुढे ढकलण्यात आल्या मुळे विद्यार्थ्यांचा वेळ वाया जात आहे — Aishwarya Badhe (@AishwaryaBadhe1) December 28, 2021

तुमचा परीक्षा ऐन उंबरवठ्यावर येऊन थांबली असता कस सुचतो हो पेपर रद्द करायचा... तुमच्या अस्या फालतू प्रयोगानी गरीब लोक भरडले जातात याची काडीची पण समज नव्हती का..? प्रवेश पत्र वाटप करून पुनः रद्द करणे हे योग्य नाही अध्यक्ष महोदय... आमच्या ट्रेन तिकीट बुक केलेलं पैसे तुम्ही देणार का? — Dnyaneshwar Shinde (@Dnyanesh_Shind) December 28, 2021

Advertisement

जर combine main पुढे जाणार असेल तर किमान 7 दिवस अगोदर तरी सांगा.नाही तर 20 January ला घोषित कराल पुढे गेली अस — Rahul koli (@Rahul55479988) December 28, 2021

"Candidates who have reached the age limit for the State Service Pre-Examination 2021 were given the opportunity to appear for the examination as per the Government Resolution dated 17th December 2021. For this purpose, the examination scheduled for 2nd January 2022 is being postponed," reads the tweet by MPSC.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 07:14 PM IST