Education

Updated on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 07:10 PM IST

FPJ-Ed: Aspirants flood comment section of MPSC on Twitter, as it postpones state services exam

Even as the admit cards were released for the exam, the decision of postponing the exam was taken.
FPJ Web Desk
FPJ-Ed: Aspirants flood comment section of MPSC on Twitter, as it postpones state services exam | File Photo

The MPSC prelims which was slated to be held on 2nd January have been postponed without a new date.

As the news broke, several aspirants took to Twitter to mark their protest.

Meanwhile, a press release has been published on the Commission's website regarding giving an opportunity to the aspirants who will be given to submit applications for State Service Pre-Examination 2021.

"Candidates who have reached the age limit for the State Service Pre-Examination 2021 were given the opportunity to appear for the examination as per the Government Resolution dated 17th December 2021. For this purpose, the examination scheduled for 2nd January 2022 is being postponed," reads the tweet by MPSC.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 07:14 PM IST
