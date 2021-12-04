FPJ-Ed: MHT CET Provisional Allotment result for CAP round 1 released on Cetcell.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET provisional allotment list for the first round of the centralised admission process (CAP) on its official website. Aspirants can visit cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2021.mahacet.org to check their allotment status. They will be required to use application ID and date of birth to login to the official website.

Earlier, the final merit list of Maharashtra CET had been released by the CET cell and asked the aspirants to submit and confirm their options for CAP round 1 with December 1 being the last date.

How To Download MHT CET Provisional Allotment Result 2021

Go to fe2021.mahacet.org. Click on the provisional allotment list download link. Enter application number and date of birth. Login to download the allotment list.

Aspirants will have to accept the allotted seats and report for admission by December 7.

Vacant seats for round 2 counselling will be published on the MHT CET 2021 website on December 8 and the provisional allotment list will be released on December 13.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra CET Cell is also likely to commence the registration process for state quota medical admissions soon. NEET qualified candidates of Maharashtra will be able to apply through the official website for admission to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate courses.

MHT CET Provisional Allotment List Direct Link

