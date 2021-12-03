FPJ-Ed l Parents appeal to education minister Dharmendra Pradhan for CBSE/ CISCE exams in hybrid mode

Over 8000 parents from around India have written a letter to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with an appeal to direct the CBSE and CISCE boards to conduct Term-1 board exams in hybrid mode. “Lack of choice and undue advantage is putting a lot of students under pressure. As per the existing policy, students were supposed to come only when their parents gave consent. It is beyond reason and tends to become arbitrary when this policy is not extended to examinations,” states the letter.

The Supreme Court has already refused to direct CBSE and CISCE to conduct the Term -1 exam in hybrid mode, instead of offline mode only in a hearing on November 18. Education Activist Sukhpal Singh Toor said, “We have submitted two letters and the Supreme Court has refused, not dismissed the petition for interfering in the matter of hybrid exam at this point of time. We are trying to get higher authorities to reconsider the decision as the exams have already started.”

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 12:07 PM IST