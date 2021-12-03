e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Early Lunch taken due to wet outfield; toss at 11:30 am and start of second session at 12 noon ISTMumbai: 9 international travellers including one from South Africa test positive for COVID-19India reports 9,216 new COVID-19 cases, 391 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 10:04 AM IST

Mumbai weather update: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain in city and suburbs

Mumbai is expected to witness partly cloudy sky with few spells of rain or thundershowers throughout the week till Sunday.
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai weather update: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain in city and suburbs | Photo Credit: AFP

Mumbai weather update: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain in city and suburbs | Photo Credit: AFP

Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday in its 24-hour forecast for Mumbai has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain in the city and suburbs.

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded its second-highest 24-hour rainfall in the month of December, as unseasonal showers returned after a brief hiatus.

Mumbai is expected to witness partly cloudy sky with few spells of rain or thundershowers throughout the week till Sunday.

Rain in November-December is not a usual feature in Maharashtra. However, when a cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast and the East-central Arabian Sea, its interaction with a western disturbance - a cyclonic circulation that originates in the Mediterranean, traverses across Central Asia and gives rain and snow over north India - brings a lot of moisture, Sathi Devi, head of the National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC) of the IMD said.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 10:04 AM IST
Advertisement