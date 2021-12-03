Mumbai weather update: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain in city and suburbs

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday in its 24-hour forecast for Mumbai has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain in the city and suburbs.

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded its second-highest 24-hour rainfall in the month of December, as unseasonal showers returned after a brief hiatus.

Mumbai is expected to witness partly cloudy sky with few spells of rain or thundershowers throughout the week till Sunday.

Rain in November-December is not a usual feature in Maharashtra. However, when a cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast and the East-central Arabian Sea, its interaction with a western disturbance - a cyclonic circulation that originates in the Mediterranean, traverses across Central Asia and gives rain and snow over north India - brings a lot of moisture, Sathi Devi, head of the National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC) of the IMD said.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 10:04 AM IST