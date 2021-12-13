FPJ-Ed: 'Majhi Vasundhara' syllabus will be introduced in schools to create awareness about climate change

Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray today handed over the 'Majhi Vasundhara' syllabus to the school education department.

The curriculum was developed with the help of UNICEF to create awareness about climate change and instil responsibility towards the planet in primary school children.

"It was a moment of joy as I handed over the Majhi Vasundhara curriculum to School Edu Minister Varsha Gaikwad ji," Thackeray tweeted.

"This curriculum for std 1-8 will include Biodiversity Conservation, Solid Waste Management, Water Resources Management, Energy, Air, Pollution and Climate Change. The coursework comprises activity-based lessons that go beyond classroom learning," he wrote.

"In this hour of climate emergency, the survival of the human race on Earth entirely depends on our actions. Introducing this curriculum is our attempt at getting the next generation to start with a green thumb and be proactively involved in a pro-earth lifestyle," he further wrote.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 03:35 PM IST