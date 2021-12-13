e-Paper Get App

PM Modi inaugurates phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 croresIndia reports 7,350 new cases, 202 deaths in last 24 hours
Education

Updated on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 04:21 PM IST

FPJ-Ed: 'Majhi Vasundhara' syllabus will be introduced in schools to create awareness about climate change

The curriculum was developed with the help of UNICEF to create awareness about climate change and instil responsibility towards the planet in primary school children
FPJ Web Desk
Aaditya Thackeray hands over 'Majhi Vasundhara' syllabus to Varsha Gaikwad | Twitter/AUThackeray

Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray today handed over the 'Majhi Vasundhara' syllabus to the school education department.

The curriculum was developed with the help of UNICEF to create awareness about climate change and instil responsibility towards the planet in primary school children.

"It was a moment of joy as I handed over the Majhi Vasundhara curriculum to School Edu Minister Varsha Gaikwad ji," Thackeray tweeted.

According to Thackeray, the curriculum "is developed with the help of UNICEF to create awareness about climate change and instil responsibility towards our planet in primary school education."

"This curriculum for std 1-8 will include Biodiversity Conservation, Solid Waste Management, Water Resources Management, Energy, Air, Pollution and Climate Change. The coursework comprises activity-based lessons that go beyond classroom learning," he wrote.

"In this hour of climate emergency, the survival of the human race on Earth entirely depends on our actions. Introducing this curriculum is our attempt at getting the next generation to start with a green thumb and be proactively involved in a pro-earth lifestyle," he further wrote.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 03:35 PM IST
