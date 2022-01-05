FPJ-Ed: Maharashtra shuts down all non-agricultural universities and colleges after schools

Maharashtra's state government has shut down all non-agricultural, technical, deemed, and private universities and colleges, as well as their affiliated students' hostels, until February 15, officials said on Wednesday.

The move came after Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant held a virtual conference with the Divisional Commissioners, Collectors, and Vice Chancellors of various non-agricultural varsities.

Samant said that considering the safety and health aspects of the students, all colleges and varsities have agreed to conduct the classes as well as the upcoming examinations online. However, in some districts, such as Nanded, Jalgaon, and Nandurbar, where connectivity problems exist, physical exams will be conducted.

All varsities have been directed to set up student helplines, and in case students miss out on the online exams on account of connectivity or power supply problems, they should be given another opportunity to write their exams, the minister assured.

Similarly, if any student is unable to appear even for the online exams owing to he/she being infected by the Covid-19 or Omicron virus, or if their family members are afflicted, they will be granted a fresh opportunity to sit for the exams to ensure they don't lose an academic year.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 10:34 PM IST