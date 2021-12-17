FPJ Ed: Maharashtra approves one-year extension for direct recruitment exam aspirants who have crossed age limit

In a major relief for job aspirants, the Maharashtra Government on Friday has allowed the candidates, who have crossed the maximum age limit, to appear as "one-time special case’’ in direct recruitment exams.

The decision was taken after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray sympathetically considered the demand from a large number of candidates who because of overage failed to appear for recruitment exams during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The general administration department deputy secretary Geeta Kulkarni has issued the government resolution whereby the candidates, who have exceeded their age limit, will be able to appear for recruitment exams of various departments till December 31, 2022 as a one-time special case after the advertisements are published.

The government resolution said that the candidates, who have crossed their age limit during the period between March 1, 2020, and December 17, 2021, will be able to appear for recruitment exams till December 31, 2022. The advertisement for direct recruitment for government jobs has not been published due to the COVID 19 crisis since March 1, 2020.

The candidates, who have exceeded the maximum age limit prescribed for appointment by the government resolution of April 25, 2016, will be given an opportunity to appear for the exam as a one-time special case.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 09:59 PM IST