FPJ-Ed: Late IIT-B student was in love with nature, had an artistic side to him

The 26-year old student, who died by suicide at the IIT Bombay campus, appreciated nature and involved himself in gardening as he was passionate about it.

The student also made a resolution to plant a seed or a sapling last year as he wanted to make every day count.

The boy, who hails from Indore, also had an artistic side to him according to his friends, and loved making sketches, paintings, illustrations, and much more, showcasing vividity in his creations. His attachment with the craft also led him to create fan art influenced by the popular media franchise of Pokemon, which was admired by his peers.

The student, who was completing his Masters in Design from a reputed institute, also had a liking for architecture and frequently created professional building models for a firm.

The postgraduate, who reportedly sought help for mental health issues, allegedly jumped from a balcony on the seventh floor of the hostel situated near the campus's Gymkhana ground, the area has thus been restricted. The incident, which happened around 4:30 AM on Monday, led to the arrival of police on the campus and a note was recovered through which he instructed his friend to hand over his phone to brother.

The boy's brother and father reached Mumbai on Monday, while acquaintances of the student who were called up for questioning by police post the incident have been released apparently.

Free Press Journal reached out to IIT-B but no statement has been issued by the institute yet.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 11:15 PM IST