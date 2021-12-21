FPJ-Ed l Maharashtra issues subject-wise timetable for 2021-22 board exams of Class 10/SSC and Class 12/HSC on mahahsscboard.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the subject-wise timetable for Higher Secondary Certificate or Class 12 and Secondary School Certificate or Class 10 exam (HSC, SSC) exams.

As per the timetable, the Class 12 or HSC exam will commence on March 4, while the Class 10 or SSC exam on March 15.

The detail exam schedule is available here.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted, “The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education has issued subject wise timetable for the 2021-22 board exams of Std.10th (SSC) & Std. 12th (HSC).The same can be accessed at mahahsscboard.in. Wishing all students the best of luck!! @msbshse @MahaDGIPR.”

Practical/internal examinations (as per the prevailing system) for the 12th and 10th standards will be held from February 14 to March 3, 2022, and from February 25 to March 14, 2022, respectively.

Earlier, the Maharashtra State Board had reduced the HSC/SSC exam syllabi by 25 per cent, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gaikwad also said that Class 12 and Class 10 results will be announced by the second week of June and July, respectively.

