FPJ-Ed l Maharashtra: HSC exams to be held from March 4 to 7 April; SSC exams from March 15 to April 18 - Watch video

Maharashtra school Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday informed that the HSC or Class 12 board exams will be held from March 4 to 7 April and SSC or Class 10 exams will be conducted from March 15 to April 18.

For Class 12 students, the exams will take place between March 4 and April 7, 2022, and for Class 10 students, exams will be conducted from March 15 to April 18. Earlier, the Maharashtra state board had reduced HSC and SSC exams syllabi by 25 per cent in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gaikwad also informed that the Class 12 and Class 10 results will be announced in the month of June and July respectively.

Practical/Internal Examination (as per prevailing system) for 12th, 10th will be held from 14th February to 3rd March 2022 and from 25th February to 14th March 2022 respectively. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the detailed schedule of examinations.

Check the timetables issued by the education minister here:

.@VarshaEGaikwad announced timetable for State Board exams for 10th & 12th standards in Maharashtra

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/RPo7GNR946 — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) December 16, 2021

BREAKIBG School Education Minister.@VarshaEGaikwad announced that 12th Board written exams to be held from March 4 to 7 April and 10th Board written exams from March 15 to April 18 in Maharashtra

@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/PoT2q6dMpK — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) December 16, 2021

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 06:55 PM IST