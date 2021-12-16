COVID-19 in Mumbai: BJP's Ashish Shelar seeks to know if Maharashtra minister also attended party at Karan Johar's house after Kareena Kapoor and others test positive

BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Thursday sought to know from the BMC whether a Maharashtra minister was also present at the dinner party held at Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar's house, after attending which actor Kareena Kapoor and a few other celebrities were found coronavirus-infected.

Talking to reporters here, Shelar said, "I want to know whether a Maharashtra minister was present at the dinner party organised at Karan Johar's residence here. There is a discrepancy in the details of the attendees provided out by the celebrities such as Seema Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Is it an attempt to hide some names?" "As per the information shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials with me, Seema Khan did not reveal all the names of people who were present at the dinner at Johar's house. I think it was held on December 8. The names she omitted came to light when Kareena Kapoor was contacted by BMC officials for contact tracing. It raises suspicion about the exact number of people who attended that party," he said.

The BMC officials have been quoted in media saying that only eight persons were there for the dinner, he added.

"I wrote a letter to the BMC asking whether it has secured the CCTV footage of the Regency building where Johar resides. If not, why is it delaying it as it would reveal the number of guests present there. I am told by the BMC officials that no such footage has been obtained so far," the former minister added.

Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Seema Khan, who had attended the party at Johar's residence, have tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 04:32 PM IST