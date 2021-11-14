FPJ-Ed l Latest update on MCC NEET UG counselling 2021

The results for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 results were declared recently by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

In light of this, the all India quota NEET counselling schedule will be released soon on mcc.nic.in . The NEET cut-off marks have also dropped this year as compared to the previous year.

The schedule for NEET 2021 AYUSH counselling for courses such as Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor in Unani Medicine will also be released soon on the official website - aaccc.gov.in

Candidates who appeared for NEET should keep the following documents ready for counselling:

Admit cards of NEET 2021

Results of the NEET 2021 or rank letter

Class 10 pass certificate

Class 12 pass certificate

Government-issued photo ID

Passport size photos

Caste certificate, if applicable

The single-shift pen-paper NEET-UG 2021 is a qualifying entrance exam for admission to bachelor courses in medicine and surgery (MBBS), dental surgery (BDS), ayurveda, unani and homoeopathic among others in premier medical colleges like AIIMS and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry.

