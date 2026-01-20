ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result To Be Declared Today At 2 PM; Check Scorecards At icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result: The CSEET January 2026 results will be released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at icsi.edu by 2:00 PM today. The CSEET scorecard PDF may only be downloaded online by candidates who took the CSEET 2026 exam on January 10 and January 12. Students must provide their date of birth and ICSI unique number in order to get the CSEET result January 2026 PDF.
Direct link for official notification
ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result: Important details
CSEET January 2026 Admit Card Released: January 2026
Last Date to Apply for CSEET Jan 2026: December 15, 2025
CSEET January 2026 Exam Date: January 10, 2026
CSEET January 2026 Result date: January 20, 2026
CSEET January 2026 Result time: 2 PM
ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result: Official website to check the result
cards.online-ap1.com/scorecard
ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result: Steps to check the result
Step 1: Visit the official website, icsi.edu.
Step 2: Select the homepage's highlighted link tab.
Step 3: Enter your login information.
Step 4: Press "Submit."
Step 5: Your screen will show the outcome.
Step 6: Double-check each detail.
Step 7: After downloading it, print the outcome for your records.
ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result: Details mentioned on score card
Candidate’s Name
Qualifying Status
Subject-wise Scores
Overall / Total Score in the Examination