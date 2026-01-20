ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result To Be Declared Today At 2 PM; Check Scorecards At icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result: The CSEET January 2026 results will be released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at icsi.edu by 2:00 PM today. The CSEET scorecard PDF may only be downloaded online by candidates who took the CSEET 2026 exam on January 10 and January 12. Students must provide their date of birth and ICSI unique number in order to get the CSEET result January 2026 PDF.

Direct link for official notification

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result: Important details

CSEET January 2026 Admit Card Released: January 2026

Last Date to Apply for CSEET Jan 2026: December 15, 2025

CSEET January 2026 Exam Date: January 10, 2026

CSEET January 2026 Result date: January 20, 2026

CSEET January 2026 Result time: 2 PM

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result: Official website to check the result

icsi.edu

cards.online-ap1.com/scorecard

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website, icsi.edu.

Step 2: Select the homepage's highlighted link tab.

Step 3: Enter your login information.

Step 4: Press "Submit."

Step 5: Your screen will show the outcome.

Step 6: Double-check each detail.

Step 7: After downloading it, print the outcome for your records.

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result: Details mentioned on score card

Candidate’s Name

Qualifying Status

Subject-wise Scores

Overall / Total Score in the Examination