IIT Bombay Releases UCEED, CEED 2026 Draft Answer Key and Question Papers; Results Expected On March 4

UCEED, CEED 2026 Draft Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has released the draft answer key and question paper for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED 2026) and the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2026) for BDesign, MDesign, and PhD admissions.

The official websites, ceed.iitb.ac.in/2026/ and uceed.iitb.ac.in/2026/, respectively, have the draft answer keys and question papers for CEED and UCEED.

UCEED, CEED 2026 Draft Answer Key: Important dates

UCEED & CEED 2026 Exam Date: January 18, 2026

Exam Duration: 3 hours

Exam Timing: 9:00 am to 12:00 noon

CEED 2026 Result Date: March 4, 2026

CEED 2026 Score Card Download: From March 10, 2026

Score Card Validity: One year from the date of result declaration

UCEED, CEED 2026 Draft Answer Key: Step to download draft answer key

Step 1: Visit the official websites of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in and CEED at ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click the UCEED, CEED Answer Key 2025 link on the main page.

Step 3: A new page opens with the answers for candidates to review.

Step 4: After downloading the solution key, save a paper copy for later use.

Direct link to download draft UCEED answer key

Direct link to download UCEED question paper

Direct link to download draft CEED answer key

Direct link to download CEED question paper

UCEED, CEED 2026 Draft Answer Key: Steps to raise objection

Step 1: Visit the official UCEED or CEED websites.

Step 2: Click the answer key link on the homepage.

Step 3: The answer key will open in PDF format.

Step 4: For later usage, download it.

Step 5: To raise an objection, click on the question number you wish to contest.

Step 6: You have to provide sufficient evidence to support your challenge and pay the objection fees.

Step 7: Click "Submit."

Step 8: You can download and store the confirmation page for further used

UCEED 2026 Exam Pattern

Total Parts: 2 (Part A and Part B)

Total Marks: 300

- Part A: 200 marks

- Part B: 100 marks

Part A: Computer-based test

Total Questions: 57

Total Marks: 200

Sections Included: NAT, MSQ, MCQ

Section-wise breakup:

NAT (Numerical Answer Type)

Number of questions: 14

Marks per correct answer: 4

Negative marking: No

Total marks: 56

MSQ (Multiple Select Questions)

Number of questions: 15

Marking scheme: Partial marking applicable

Negative marking: –1 mark

Total marks: 60

MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions)

Number of questions: 28

Marks per correct answer: 3

Negative marking: –0.71 mark

Total marks: 84

Part B: Offline / Drawing-based test

Total Questions: 2

Total Marks: 100

Sketching

- Number of questions: 1

- Total marks: 50

Design Aptitude

- Number of questions: 1

- Total marks: 50

CEED Question Paper 2026

Part A

Total Sections in Part A: 3

Total Number of Questions: 44

Total Marks: 150

Section-wise details:

Numerical Answer Type (NAT)

Number of questions: 8

Question numbers: 1 to 8

Total marks: 32

Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)

Number of questions: 10

Question numbers: 9 to 18

Total marks: 40

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Number of questions: 26

Question numbers: 19 to 44

Total marks: 78