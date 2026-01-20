IIT Bombay Releases UCEED, CEED 2026 Draft Answer Key and Question Papers; Results Expected On March 4

UCEED, CEED 2026 Draft Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has released the draft answer key and question paper for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED 2026) and the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2026) for BDesign, MDesign, and PhD admissions.
The official websites, ceed.iitb.ac.in/2026/ and uceed.iitb.ac.in/2026/, respectively, have the draft answer keys and question papers for CEED and UCEED.
UCEED, CEED 2026 Draft Answer Key: Important dates
UCEED & CEED 2026 Exam Date: January 18, 2026
Exam Duration: 3 hours
Exam Timing: 9:00 am to 12:00 noon
CEED 2026 Result Date: March 4, 2026
CEED 2026 Score Card Download: From March 10, 2026
Score Card Validity: One year from the date of result declaration
UCEED, CEED 2026 Draft Answer Key: Step to download draft answer key
Step 1: Visit the official websites of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in and CEED at ceed.iitb.ac.in.
Step 2: Click the UCEED, CEED Answer Key 2025 link on the main page.
Step 3: A new page opens with the answers for candidates to review.
Step 4: After downloading the solution key, save a paper copy for later use.
Direct link to download draft UCEED answer key
Direct link to download UCEED question paper
Direct link to download draft CEED answer key
Direct link to download CEED question paper
UCEED, CEED 2026 Draft Answer Key: Steps to raise objection
Step 1: Visit the official UCEED or CEED websites.
Step 2: Click the answer key link on the homepage.
Step 3: The answer key will open in PDF format.
Step 4: For later usage, download it.
Step 5: To raise an objection, click on the question number you wish to contest.
Step 6: You have to provide sufficient evidence to support your challenge and pay the objection fees.
Step 7: Click "Submit."
Step 8: You can download and store the confirmation page for further used
UCEED 2026 Exam Pattern
Total Parts: 2 (Part A and Part B)
Total Marks: 300
- Part A: 200 marks
- Part B: 100 marks
Part A: Computer-based test
Total Questions: 57
Total Marks: 200
Sections Included: NAT, MSQ, MCQ
Section-wise breakup:
NAT (Numerical Answer Type)
Number of questions: 14
Marks per correct answer: 4
Negative marking: No
Total marks: 56
MSQ (Multiple Select Questions)
Number of questions: 15
Marking scheme: Partial marking applicable
Negative marking: –1 mark
Total marks: 60
MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions)
Number of questions: 28
Marks per correct answer: 3
Negative marking: –0.71 mark
Total marks: 84
Part B: Offline / Drawing-based test
Total Questions: 2
Total Marks: 100
Sketching
- Number of questions: 1
- Total marks: 50
Design Aptitude
- Number of questions: 1
- Total marks: 50
CEED Question Paper 2026
Part A
Total Sections in Part A: 3
Total Number of Questions: 44
Total Marks: 150
Section-wise details:
Numerical Answer Type (NAT)
Number of questions: 8
Question numbers: 1 to 8
Total marks: 32
Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)
Number of questions: 10
Question numbers: 9 to 18
Total marks: 40
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)
Number of questions: 26
Question numbers: 19 to 44
Total marks: 78