JEE Main 2026: January Session Exams Begin Tomorrow; All You Need To Know On Guidelines, Reporting Time, Dress Code

JEE Main January Session 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 test on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2026. Paper 1 will take place in two shifts every day on January 21–24. The morning shift will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the afternoon session will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. On the final day of the exam window, JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 will be administered in a single shift from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

JEE Main January Session 2026: Important time

Shift 1 (Morning):

Reporting & entry time: 7:00 AM to 8:30 AM

Last entry allowed: 8:30 AM

Instructions by invigilator: 8:30 AM to 8:50 AM

Login to read instructions: 8:50 AM

Exam begins: 9:00 AM

Exam ends: 12:00 PM

Shift 2 (Afternoon):

Reporting & entry time: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM

Last entry allowed: 2:30 PM

Instructions by invigilator: 2:30 PM to 2:50 PM

Login to read instructions: 2:50 PM

Exam begins: 3:00 PM

Exam ends: 6:00 PM

JEE Main January Session 2026: Important Guidelines for JEE Main 2026 Candidates

Candidates appearing for Paper 2 (Drawing Test) in Session 2 must bring their own geometry box, pencils, erasers, and colour pencils or crayons.

Use of watercolours is strictly not allowed on the drawing sheet.

Students with diabetes are permitted to carry:

- A transparent water bottle

- Necessary food items such as sugar tablets and fruits like bananas, apples, and oranges

Packaged food items, including sandwiches, candies, and other packed snacks, are not permitted inside the exam centre.

After completing the exam, candidates must deposit their JEE Main Session 1 admit card in the designated drop box while exiting the exam hall.

As per NTA guidelines, answers will not be evaluated if the admit card is not deposited.

JEE Main January Session 2026: Candidates must carry the following items to the exam centre

JEE Main 2026 Admit Card: A clear, printed copy downloaded from the official website

Valid Original Photo ID: Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, voter ID, driving licence, or school/college ID

Passport-size Photograph: Preferably the same as uploaded in the application form

PwD Certificate (if applicable): Original certificate issued by a competent authority to claim PwD benefits

Note: Candidates are not allowed to carry any electronic devices, papers, or personal belongings inside the exam hall.

JEE Main January Session 2026: Prohibited items at the JEE Main 2026 Exam Centre

Clothing and accessories not allowed:

Footwear with thick or heavy soles (boots or shoes)

Coats, hoodies, jackets, and full-sleeve shirts

Clothes with large buttons, badges, brooches, or metallic decorations

Headgear, stoles, scarves, or caps (except for religious reasons)

Metallic accessories such as watches, bracelets, rings, and chains

Electronic and personal items prohibited:

Mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices

Calculators or any other electronic gadgets

Handbags, wallets, books, loose papers, documents, or notes

JEE Main January Session 2026: Dress code

Candidates are adivsed to wear light, simple, and comfortable clothing. Avoid wearing apparel with zippers, large pockets, or elaborate embellishments.

It is not advised to wear shoes with heavy soles or slippers. Select open-toed sandals or slippers.

Avoid wearing jewellery, hairbands, and anything else that can be seen as distracting.