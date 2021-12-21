FPJ-Ed l IIT Bombay sets all-time high record of number of offers in Phase-I of Placements

The placement season at IIT Bombay, which started on December 1, set an all-time high record of offer numbers. The Institution has secured 1,382 selections so far (including Pre-Placement Offers) from 315 companies.

The Engineering and Technology sector produced the highest number of offers, ascertaining the technical proficiency of IIT Bombay students. 2021 welcomed 2 PSUs in phase- I of placements, which issued nine offers.

IIT Bombay acquired 45 offers globally from countries like the USA, Japan, UAE, Singapore, Netherlands, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Considering all of the recruiting businesses at IIT Bombay, the common CTC package deal these 12 months have been 25 LPA. The highest home CTC package deal has been - 1.68 crore/annum, and the very best global CTC has been USD 2.87 lacs/annum.

The executive Officer of IIT Bombay told FPJ how Covid-19 is not yet over, but the economy is progressing. “This is one of the best phase-1 placement seasons so far. We have received 1382 offers. Last year, we had a lot of challenges due to the pandemic. This year, we conducted the placements in a hybrid- mode. Besides, the number of company participants has also risen; 387 companies participated, and 315 have given the offers.”

In addition, she said, “Pandemic is not yet over. However, there is an increasing demand for manpower. There was a slowdown in the market which is now coming to an end. Due to this, the economy is coming back to life. So, there is a need for manpower as a result.”

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 08:03 PM IST