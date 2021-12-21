e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 02:50 PM IST

Mumbai: ED arrests red sandalwood smuggler Badshah Malik

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Unsplash

Representative Image | Unsplash

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested red sandalwood smuggler Badshah Malik on Tuesday morning. He was called for questioning following raids at his premises, yesterday.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 02:50 PM IST
