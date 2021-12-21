Mumbai: ED arrests red sandalwood smuggler Badshah Malik

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested red sandalwood smuggler Badshah Malik on Tuesday morning. He was called for questioning following raids at his premises, yesterday.

Mumbai | Enforcement Directorate arrested red sandalwood smuggler Badshah Malik this morning. He was called for questioning following raids at his premises, yesterday (December 20). — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 02:50 PM IST