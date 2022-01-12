FPJ-Ed: January 17 as a holiday for educational institutions, govt staff; declares TN

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's government has declared January 17 as a holiday for government offices and educational institutions.

As a compensatory working day, offices and educational institutions will be required to open on January 29, Saturday.

The government made the decision on Tuesday evening, based on statements and petitions from workers unions requesting a vacation on Monday.

Due to the Thaipoosam festival, January 18 is already a government holiday in the state, and with a total lockdown on January 16, the state will not function until next Wednesday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 01:56 PM IST