e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Novak Djokovic released from immigration detention after Australian court quashes visa cancellationStock markets open positive: Sensex crosses 60,000, Nifty past 17,900-markIndia reports 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases, 146 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,033
Advertisement

Education

Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 01:53 PM IST

FPJ-Ed: University exams postponed in Tamil Nadu, says govt

PTI
Advertisement

Chennai: Due to the Covid-19 situation in the state, University semester exams in Tamil Nadu slated for later this month have been deferred indefinitely , the government said on Monday.

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi stated that the decision was made in consultation with Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is concerned about the welfare of students.

"All university exams are being deferred indefinitely due to the surging covid numbers. The revised schedule will be announced later," he told reporters here.

Presently, colleges are closed for study holidays and if there are complaints of any institution remaining open, they will be asked to close down, he added.

Amid a steep rise in its coronavirus cases over the past few days, Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 12,895 new cases while its active infections touched 51,335.

ALSO READ

FPJ-Ed l Calcutta University to conduct semester exams in online mode due to new COVID-19 variant FPJ-Ed l Calcutta University to conduct semester exams in online mode due to new COVID-19 variant
Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 01:54 PM IST
Advertisement