FPJ-Ed: ISC class 12 exams conclude, MCQ pattern finds favour with students

The CISCE (Certificate of Secondary Education) ISC (Class 12) examination concluded yesterday, December 20. The examinations began on November 22 in an offline mode.

Each exam was for 90 minutes, and students were given additional 10 minutes to read the question paper. Tests started at 2 PM, and the question papers were given at 1:50 PM. The exams were conducted in a multiple-choice pattern.

Students were comfortable with the MCQ pattern of the Term-1 examination. This time the board had a bifurcated portion for the MCQ exam. "The exams were pretty good. I was quite comfortable with the MCQ pattern, if you study, the papers were quite easy to manage. There was a healthy mix of questions, there were few direct questions, which were quite easy," said Aliaha Vanjara, pursuing Humanities from The Bombay Scottish School, Mahim.

Students had to revise their study methods according to the MCQ pattern. "Every minute detail was supposed to be understood. Every line of drama was to be known and read thoroughly. The matter had to be studied deeply to be able to answer," said Pooja Balasubramaniam, a class 12 science student, Mumbai.

She further added, "My board exams were excellent, I feel we had ample time to study. The preliminary exams and question banks provided to us really helped me. Exams were easy, but at the same time, there were a few tricky questions. For a lot of papers, I had extra time and had checked the paper twice. Earlier the MCQ pattern was new to us, but now we are comfortable with it."

This time CISCE board had allowed calculators for the examination, which were beneficial for the students to attempt objective pattern exams. Kopal Bhandari, Class 12th Commerce student said, " Some papers were on the tougher side which required calculations such as Mathematics or Accounts, but calculators were really useful for us this time."

The official CISCE circular states, "The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject/paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination. The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded/Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination."

"A candidate must appear for both of these examinations to qualify for grant of certification for the ISC Year 2022 Examination," mentions the official circular.

Semester 2 Examination will be held in March/April 2022.

ALSO READ FPJ-Ed: Lakshadweep administration ends system of holidays on Fridays for schools

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 01:16 PM IST