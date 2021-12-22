FPJ-Ed: IIT Kanpur gets 49 offers above Rs 1 crore

Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kanpur) received a total of 49 offers above Rs 1 crore in the first eight days.

"In the first eight days, the institute received 47 international offers. This is a big jump of 150 per cent over last year when 19 international offers were received. The highest packages so far are USD 274,250 for international and Rs 1.2 crore for domestic," an official statement said.

The top recruiters are Axtria, EXL, Graviton, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Bank, Intel, Microsoft, OLA, Rubrik, Samsung, Quadeye, Uber, Tiger Analytics, among others.

"IIT Kanpur has witnessed excellent hiring trends across sectors this time. The numbers are very encouraging and much higher than the previous years. This growing trust the recruiters are bestowing upon the institute and its students is reflective of IIT Kanpur's resolution to thrive for excellence," the IIT-K spokesperson said.

A total of 1,041 students have secured jobs through acceptance of 156 PPOs and 885 placement phase-1 offers while 287 companies have finished their recruitment process, it added.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 05:52 PM IST