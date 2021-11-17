FPJ-Ed: Here's how you can download UPTET 2021 admit card

The Uttar Pradesh Basic School Education Board will issue the admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) on Wednesday. Candidates appearing for the eligibility test can download their admit cards from the official website at updeled.gov.in.

It will be mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card to their allotted examination centres on the day of exam. Besides, the hall ticket, they are also requested to carry one original valid photo ID card to the examination centre.

The schedule of the exam including the exam date and timing will be mentioned on the admit card. Initially, the UPTET exam was supposed to be conducted in May but was postponed due to the second wave the coronavirus pandemic.

UPTET 2021 will be conducted on November 28. The exam will be held in the form of two papers – Paper I and Paper-II.

Paper-I will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12 pm while Paper-II will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be conducted in English and Hindi and the time allotted to the aspirants for the exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

In case a candidate faces any issues while downloading the admit card or sees discrepancies in the details mentioned on the card such as roll number, then they can contact the board through the helpline numbers- 05322466761, 0532-2466769, 0532-2467504.

They can also mail their concerns or enquires at secretarypnp.up@gmail.com.

