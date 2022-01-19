FPJ-Ed: GYME College and CV Raman University ink MoU

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): To raise quality of academic activities and to implement the National Education Policy and foster research work, Gulabbai Yadav Smriti Shiksha Mahavidhyalay, Borawan, Khargone and Dr CV Raman University, a private university, Khandwa signed an educational memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Institution principal Dr Surendra Kumar Tiwari told that the two entities will work on quality courses, placement, faculty exchange, curriculum, extension research, student exchange and skill development program in the field of teacher training.

College principal and Dr CV Raman University, Khandwa vice-chancellor Dr Arun R Joshi inked the MoU in presence of registrar Ravi Chaturvedi and dean Dr Bhawna Bajpai and other staff members.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 01:36 AM IST