Khargone: BJP appoints Mandal presidents

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Following the recommendations of state president Mahesh Totla - Indore, state secretary Shyam Maheshwari from Sanawad and Khargone district president Rajesh Rawat Anna's, Khargone BJP mandal presidents have been appointed.

Those who were appointed are: Amit Sharma from Khargone Nagar Mandal, Bhupendra Patidar from Khargone Rural Circle, Tarun Gupta from Gogawan Mandal were appointed as Mandal president.

They were welcomed by Balkrishna Patidar, ex-MLA and Nitin Patidar, said Aarav Karma, district media incharge.

Kailash Mali, Mohan Bhavsar, Deepak Karale, Amit Maurya, Deepak Patidar, Praveen Patidar, Vicky Patidar, Bhupendra Patidar, Ravindra Sen, Akku Patidar, Vinod Gole, Kanha Mali, Nilesh Sen, Durgesh Chaudhary were present among others.

ALSO READ Bhopal: State government bans visitors from meeting jail inmates till March end

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 10:46 PM IST