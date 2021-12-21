FPJ-Ed: Due to paper leak- Recruitment exam cancelled in Gujarat, will be held in March

Following the leak of question papers before of the test, the Gujarat government postponed the recently held examination for the appointment of head clerks on Tuesday.

The tests will now be held in March of next year, according to Harsh Sanghvi, Minister of State (MoS) for Home in the Gujarat government.

The state government initially denied the claim made by Yuvrajsingh Jadeja, the Gujarat youth wing president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). However, following public criticism, it was forced to order an investigation into the incident.

"All those who had submitted forms for the exams previously will be eligible to appear for the test in March next year, even if their eligible age lapses," Sanghavi told reporters.

Sanghavi said that more arrests and recovery of cash is possible in this case, as the investigation is still on.

"The government is mulling over fast-track trial of this case. We have decided that the accused will be punished in a way that no one would think of leaking exam papers, or even purchasing them, in the future."

According to Sanghvi, the Gujarat Secondary Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has launched a FIR against 11 people at the Prantij police station in Sabarkantha district, based on claims in the news and social media as well as its own investigation.

The scam unearthed by the AAP leader shook the spirits of 88,000 candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination for 186 posts of head clerk on December 12.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 07:21 PM IST