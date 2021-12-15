Gujarat: Exam question paper leaked and sold for 10 lakhs, claims AAP leader

On Wednesday, The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) said that an inquiry had been ordered into the head clerk exams question papers leak claim by AAP.

"Till now, we have not received a single complaint regarding the exam paper leak. From the board's end, best efforts are maintained for transparency. Around 88,000 candidates had appeared at 782 centers for the exams out of the 2,41,400 applications for the 186 vacant posts of the head clerk," GSSSB chairperson Hasit Vora told media.

"We learned about these allegations through TV media. We waited for one day for a complaint but have not received any so far. We have formed 16 police teams. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi has assured to take all steps to bring out the truth. No one will be spared," he added.

The examination, he said, was taken in six districts-- Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Jamnagar. "We are in constant touch with the District Education Officer (DEO). The police have formed 16 teams to investigate. As soon as any authentic clue is found in this investigation, the board will file a formal complaint with the police," added Vora.

Yuvraj Singh Jadeja, a leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Monday alleged that the question paper for the examinations for the 186 posts of head clerk got leaked and sold for about Rs 10 lakh.

"Over 1.50 lakh candidates appeared for the exam held on Sunday, whose question paper was leaked in Himmatnagar and had been accessed by Sunday morning by at least 72 candidates in Bhavnagar, Surendranagar, and Vadodara," he had told media.

Claiming that the question paper was sold for as much as Rs 10 lakh, he demanded an inquiry into the matter.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 09:11 PM IST