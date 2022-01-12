FPJ-Ed: Dr Dayal Mirchandani, Director of Behavioural Science Network, sheds light on signs of emotional and psychological stress in students

Dr Dayal Mirchandani, a Psychiatrist who is Director of Behavioural Science Network and worked with multiple boards of studies including Mumbai University, SNDT Women's University and Tata Institute of Social Sciences talks about what the pandemic really means to students. With expertise in fields such as hypnotherapy, psychotherapy and behavioural therapy, Dr Mirchandani cautioned about silent signs of emotional and psychological stress.

How do you see the shutdown of colleges and universities?

Even though the lockdown hasn't necessarily affected a student's learning capabilities, it has hindered their ability to have social interactions, which is essential. Students are having difficulty spending more and more time with their family members at home, which didn't use to be the case a few years ago.

Are you receiving regular calls from students?

The students that I have talked to, apart from being stressed, are facing anxiety and insomnia while also experiencing other physical symptoms. Even though they still go out, meet their friends, go shopping, etc. constant uncertainty especially when it comes to their examinations, which impacts their future, worries them. They aren't left with that many options at the same time because either they have to make the choice of travelling to college or risk catching the virus and spreading it to elderly members at home.

What are the major behavioural changes you have observed?

Exposure to their laptop screens for hours and maintaining their interactions online for the most part rather than having meet-ups in person has adversely affected the students. They also tend to stay up late and don't get an adequate amount of sleep. They find different ways to spend their energy as it becomes difficult to be confined to their homes.

Do you think universities should focus on counselling sessions for mental health?

It's more important than ever to sensitise students about feeling normal about their mental health. Even though they should take up the initiative of having counselling sessions, the number of counsellors in colleges and universities is scarce and thus portals such as iCALL that offer free/semi-free therapy sessions can be really helpful to the students. Educating students about symptoms of depression, anxiety, stress, etc. is really important.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 07:00 AM IST