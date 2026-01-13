AIBE 20 OMR Sheet Rechecking Begins Tomorrow At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Details Here

AIBE 20 OMR Sheet Rechecking: The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 OMR sheet rechecking application process will begin tomorrow, January 14, 2026, according to the Bar Council of India (BCI). According to the official notification, candidates who are unhappy with their AIBE 20 result 2025 may ask for an OMR sheet review via the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE 20 OMR sheet rechecking application must be submitted by January 23, 2026.

AIBE 20 OMR Sheet Rechecking: Important dates

AIBE 20 exam date: November 30, 2025

AIBE 20 result declaration: January 7, 2026

OMR sheet rechecking application start date: January 14, 2026

Last date to apply for rechecking: January 23, 2026

AIBE 20 OMR Sheet Rechecking: Rechecking fee

Rechecking fee: Rs 500 per application

Mode of payment: Online only

Offline applications: Not accepted (no hard copies allowed)

Other modes of submission: Applications submitted through any method other than online will not be considered

AIBE 20 OMR Sheet Rechecking: Steps to apply for rechecking fee

Candidates can take the actions listed below:

Step 1: Go to allindiabarexamination.com, the official website.

Step 2: To recheck the AIBE 20 OMR sheet, click the link.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password to log in.

Step 4: Complete the rechecking application form on the OMR sheet.

Step 5: Pay the Rs 500 rechecking cost.

Step 6: Fill out the form and keep a copy for your records.

The AIBE 20 OMR sheet rechecking result will be delivered straight to the candidate's registered email address following verification. The results of the rechecking will not be provided in hard copy.