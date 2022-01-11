FPJ-Ed: MP Schools with 50% in-person students to continue

Bhopal: In-person classes in schools for students of all grades will continue in Madhya Pradesh till the state government examines the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the coming days, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday.

The Chief Minister's statement came after he chaired a review meeting on rapidly increasing daily Covid cases and to take stock of the preparations in the districts reporting over 75 per cent of the total daily cases, which include Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Gwalior, among others.

Meanwhile, in view of the third wave of the pandemic, the Chief Minister has asked authorities in the state secretariat and districts in charge of Covid protection management to ensure that daily Covid-related data is gathered, compiled, and updated on a daily basis.

"Daily Covid cases are increasing fast in Madhya Pradesh. However, we are monitoring the situation carefully and further decisions on putting more restrictions will be taken according to the situation in the coming days. Increasing number of cases in Bhopal, Indore and other districts is obviously a big concern for us, but the overall Covid situation in the state is under control. Schools with 50 per cent seating capacity will be allowed to continue till the next decision is taken after reviewing the situation," Chouhan said.

The state registered 2,317 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of active cases to 8,599, according to the health bulletin issued by the state government on Monday evening.

Out the 2,317 new cases, Indore and Bhopal reported 645 cases each, followed by Gwalior (291), Jabalpur (190), Sagar (121) and Ujjain (93), among others.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:57 AM IST